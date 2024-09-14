Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.91

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.91 and traded as high as $11.80. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) shares last traded at $11.78, with a volume of 158,556 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $9.50 to $11.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $508.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.91.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.96 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 12.00%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is 69.33%.

Institutional Trading of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFBK. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 4th quarter valued at $3,519,000. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 234,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after buying an additional 45,093 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 181,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 48,643 shares during the period. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; and brokered deposits.

