Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $35.71

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.71 and traded as high as $42.40. Northwest Pipe shares last traded at $42.21, with a volume of 59,616 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NWPX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Northwest Pipe from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Northwest Pipe Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.66 and a 200-day moving average of $35.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.72 million, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.99.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $129.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northwest Pipe will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Miles Brittain sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $188,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,450.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Northwest Pipe

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northwest Pipe during the second quarter valued at about $529,000. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new position in Northwest Pipe during the second quarter valued at about $743,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 4.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 317,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,594,000 after buying an additional 44,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 4.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

Further Reading

