Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Stock Holdings Lowered by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NCLH. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,105,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 91,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NCLH shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

NYSE:NCLH opened at $19.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.69 and a 200-day moving average of $17.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.70. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 105.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

