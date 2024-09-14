Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 41,181 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $625,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 19,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on NUE. Morgan Stanley raised Nucor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $187.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Argus raised Nucor to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 8,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,379,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,847,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nucor Price Performance

NUE stock opened at $143.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.76. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $133.42 and a twelve month high of $203.00.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 15.69%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.71%.

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.