Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,999 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 6,618 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NUV. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:NUV opened at $9.03 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $9.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.66.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Cuts Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

