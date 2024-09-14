NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $41.75

Shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $41.75 and traded as high as $43.28. NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund shares last traded at $43.26, with a volume of 28,185 shares trading hands.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.75.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund

In related news, insider John Alban sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $41,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,148.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 28.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 27.0% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund during the first quarter worth about $293,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000.

About NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

