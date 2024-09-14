O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,000 shares, an increase of 5,536.4% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.
O3 Mining Stock Performance
OIIIF opened at $0.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average of $0.95. O3 Mining has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $1.30.
About O3 Mining
