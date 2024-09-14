O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,000 shares, an increase of 5,536.4% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

O3 Mining Stock Performance

OIIIF opened at $0.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average of $0.95. O3 Mining has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $1.30.

Get O3 Mining alerts:

About O3 Mining

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

O3 Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Marban Alliance property with 65 mining claims covering 2,189 hectares located in the western portion of the province of Québec, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for O3 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O3 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.