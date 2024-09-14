Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPP) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPP – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.59 and last traded at $25.59. 2,074 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 6,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.47.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Old National Bancorp stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONBPP Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

