Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 1,058.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 735,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,826,000 after purchasing an additional 13,181 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,215,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000.

Insider Transactions at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In related news, SVP James J. Comitale sold 2,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total transaction of $224,278.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,592.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP James J. Comitale sold 2,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total transaction of $224,278.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,592.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total value of $438,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,659 shares in the company, valued at $551,978.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on OLLI shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.33.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $98.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.33. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $104.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $578.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

