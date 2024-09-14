Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Stock Position Lifted by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Free Report) by 198.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,954 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Oxford Lane Capital were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXLC. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 51,487 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS boosted its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 1.9% during the second quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 268,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 7,089 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 57,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 7,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 122,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 9,299 shares during the period. 6.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance

Shares of OXLC opened at $5.33 on Friday. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $5.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.43 and its 200-day moving average is $5.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.15.

Oxford Lane Capital Announces Dividend

About Oxford Lane Capital

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.26%. Oxford Lane Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.02%.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

