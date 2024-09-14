Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Bought by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,380 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COWZ. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 81,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 24,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

BATS COWZ opened at $56.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.92 and its 200-day moving average is $55.64.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

