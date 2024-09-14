Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Purchased by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $3,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PKG. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.6% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 70,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 90,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,168,000 after acquiring an additional 21,143 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,003,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 5.5% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 234,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,809,000 after purchasing an additional 12,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $766,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PKG shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.50.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $210.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.12 and a 200 day moving average of $187.52. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $143.82 and a 12 month high of $211.90.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Insider Transactions at Packaging Co. of America

In related news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 6,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,177,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,077,128.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,177,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,077,128.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,057,752.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,012,794.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

