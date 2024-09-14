PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.25.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners raised PDS Biotechnology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on PDS Biotechnology from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PDSB
Institutional Trading of PDS Biotechnology
PDS Biotechnology Stock Performance
PDS Biotechnology stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $110.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day moving average of $3.58. PDS Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $6.85.
PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.
About PDS Biotechnology
PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing a pipeline of targeted cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, and human papillomavirus associated malignancies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than PDS Biotechnology
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDS Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.