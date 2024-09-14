PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners raised PDS Biotechnology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on PDS Biotechnology from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Institutional Trading of PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDSB. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the second quarter worth $120,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the second quarter worth about $146,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 204.4% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 121,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 81,743 shares during the period. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the second quarter worth about $67,000. 26.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDS Biotechnology stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $110.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day moving average of $3.58. PDS Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $6.85.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing a pipeline of targeted cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, and human papillomavirus associated malignancies.

