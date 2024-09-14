Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,260 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.22% of Perdoceo Education worth $3,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Perdoceo Education during the second quarter worth $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 650.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the second quarter valued at $74,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michele A. Peppers sold 6,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $135,996.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,992. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Perdoceo Education news, Chairman Gregory L. Jackson sold 26,664 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $605,272.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 58,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,218.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michele A. Peppers sold 6,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $135,996.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,656 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Stock Performance

PRDO stock opened at $22.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.03. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 1 year low of $16.12 and a 1 year high of $26.40.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $166.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Perdoceo Education Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Perdoceo Education’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Perdoceo Education’s payout ratio is 22.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Perdoceo Education Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

See Also

