Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.11

Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.11 and traded as high as C$2.38. Perseus Mining shares last traded at C$2.35, with a volume of 43,826 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Cormark lifted their price target on Perseus Mining from C$2.60 to C$2.70 and gave the stock a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.
Perseus Mining Stock Up 6.3 %
About Perseus Mining
Perseus Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. The company holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and the Sissingué and Yaouré gold mine projects located in Republic of Côte d'Ivoire.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Perseus Mining
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for Perseus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perseus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.