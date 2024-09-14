Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.11

Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.11 and traded as high as C$2.38. Perseus Mining shares last traded at C$2.35, with a volume of 43,826 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cormark lifted their price target on Perseus Mining from C$2.60 to C$2.70 and gave the stock a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

Perseus Mining Stock Up 6.3 %

About Perseus Mining

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.11. The company has a market cap of C$3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Perseus Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. The company holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and the Sissingué and Yaouré gold mine projects located in Republic of Côte d'Ivoire.

