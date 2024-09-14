PFG Investments LLC Acquires 28,647 Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) by 22.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 157,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,647 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Tilray were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLRY. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Tilray by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 163,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 38,764 shares during the period. Gainplan LLC acquired a new stake in Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new stake in Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, RPO LLC acquired a new stake in Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tilray Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Tilray stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.27. Tilray Inc has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $3.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 2.13.

About Tilray

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Tilray had a negative net margin of 30.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $229.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

