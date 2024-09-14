PFG Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

PFG Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWP. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 970.8% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWP stock opened at $113.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $85.24 and a one year high of $115.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.70.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.