PFG Investments LLC Buys 20,200 Shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Free Report) by 134.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Jumia Technologies were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Jumia Technologies by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Jumia Technologies by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Jumia Technologies by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC increased its stake in Jumia Technologies by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 80,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Jumia Technologies by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 51,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies Price Performance

Shares of JMIA stock opened at $4.77 on Friday. Jumia Technologies AG has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $15.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark cut their price target on Jumia Technologies from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with customers; logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets under the JumiaPay name.

