PFG Investments LLC Buys 649 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,723,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,166,000 after purchasing an additional 517,734 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,322,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,455,000 after purchasing an additional 475,397 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,855,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,356,000 after purchasing an additional 196,112 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 455.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 121,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 99,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at $931,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $17.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.52. The firm has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 37.96%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Argus raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

