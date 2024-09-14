PFG Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

PFG Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 71.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,233 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,609,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,990,991,000 after buying an additional 673,243 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,375,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,310,559,000 after buying an additional 834,198 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Crown Castle by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,260,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,297,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,394 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $581,503,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,547,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $523,773,000 after purchasing an additional 632,398 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CCI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Crown Castle from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Crown Castle from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Crown Castle from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Crown Castle from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.53.

Crown Castle Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $118.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 0.85. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.72 and a 12-month high of $120.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 17.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.63%.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total value of $1,128,784.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,127 shares in the company, valued at $7,792,172.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

