PFG Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

PFG Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 7,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get SPDR S&P Insurance ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

KIE stock opened at $55.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.53 and a 200-day moving average of $51.35. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 12 month low of $41.47 and a 12 month high of $56.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.88 million, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.58.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.