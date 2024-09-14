PFG Investments LLC Has $216,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

PFG Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,861,000. Rollins Financial increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 99,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 24,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,359,000.

NYSEARCA IXN opened at $80.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $56.30 and a 12 month high of $88.10.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

