PFG Investments LLC Has $281,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

PFG Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 55.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,757 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QQQM stock opened at $195.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $193.47 and a 200-day moving average of $188.10. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $140.84 and a 52-week high of $207.24. The stock has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.3199 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

