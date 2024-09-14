PFG Investments LLC Has $300,000 Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

PFG Investments LLC decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,798 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,404 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Oak Thistle LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 143.2% during the second quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 44,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 26,040 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.8% during the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 31,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 19.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.4% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 176,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 12,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.59.

Shares of HBAN opened at $14.38 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $15.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.21 and its 200-day moving average is $13.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.05.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.86%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 5,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $86,090.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,167.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Nancy E. Maloney sold 57,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $871,685.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,364.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 5,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $86,090.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,899 shares in the company, valued at $987,167.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,622 shares of company stock worth $1,762,904 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

