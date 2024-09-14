PFG Investments LLC Invests $253,000 in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Celanese by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in Celanese by 197,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 11,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 11,854 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in Celanese by 210.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Kerusso Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Celanese during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,752,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Celanese during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Celanese news, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 4,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.51, for a total transaction of $605,459.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,033,840.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Report on Celanese
Celanese Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of NYSE CE opened at $123.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $110.76 and a one year high of $172.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.01.
Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Celanese Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 15.41%.
About Celanese
Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Celanese
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.