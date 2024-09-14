PFG Investments LLC Makes New $237,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITB. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,714,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,451,000 after acquiring an additional 621,078 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $61,246,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 282,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,701,000 after acquiring an additional 7,303 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 257,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,827,000 after acquiring an additional 12,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Up 3.0 %

BATS:ITB opened at $123.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.66 and a 200-day moving average of $109.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

