PFG Investments LLC Purchases 1,000 Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Cassava Sciences were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Cassava Sciences by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Cassava Sciences by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 9.3% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 5.7% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 6.0% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 38.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAVA stock opened at $28.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.62 and its 200 day moving average is $21.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.96 and a beta of -0.63. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.79 and a 1-year high of $42.20.

Cassava Sciences ( NASDAQ:SAVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.57. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAVA shares. Rodman & Renshaw reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2 clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

