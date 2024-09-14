PFG Investments LLC Raises Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

PFG Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 16.8% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 33,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 24.9% during the second quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 148.0% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 25,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 14,964 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 109.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 62,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after buying an additional 32,769 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 7,297 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $559,679.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,006.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Monica Melancon sold 5,040 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $391,406.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,606 shares in the company, valued at $823,661.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 7,297 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $559,679.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,006.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,640 shares of company stock valued at $974,351. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $91.50 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $105.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WH

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE WH opened at $78.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.33. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.63 and a 1 year high of $81.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.50 and its 200 day moving average is $74.05.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.58 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 18.28%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.