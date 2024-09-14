PFG Investments LLC Raises Stake in New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE:GBR)

PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE:GBR – Free Report) by 69.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,400 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in New Concept Energy were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other New Concept Energy news, major shareholder Realty Advisors Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,144,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,414.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on New Concept Energy in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

New Concept Energy Stock Performance

New Concept Energy stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. New Concept Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $1.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.32.

New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

About New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

