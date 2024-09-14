PFG Investments LLC Sells 11,044 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

PFG Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,941 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,044 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,044,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,141,000 after purchasing an additional 130,801 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,388,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,881,000 after acquiring an additional 37,002 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $6,454,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth $4,025,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5,032.5% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 15,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TD shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cibc World Mkts raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 0.5 %

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $62.19 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $53.52 and a one year high of $65.12. The stock has a market cap of $108.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.77.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.739 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 67.73%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

See Also

