PFG Investments LLC Sells 216 Shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL)

PFG Investments LLC lessened its position in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000.

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $105.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.57. Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $105.20 and a twelve month high of $106.23.

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (TBLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury Short Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. TBLL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is issued by Invesco.

