PFG Investments LLC Takes Position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 83.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $55,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $81,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $118,000.

Get Capital Group Core Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CGUS opened at $33.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.86 and a 200 day moving average of $31.77. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.19 and a 52-week high of $33.72.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.