PFG Investments LLC Takes Position in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. X Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Tecnoglass in the 1st quarter worth $245,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Tecnoglass in the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 664.2% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 5,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Tecnoglass Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TGLS opened at $66.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Tecnoglass Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.21 and a 12 month high of $68.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.72. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.86.

Tecnoglass Dividend Announcement

Tecnoglass ( NASDAQ:TGLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $219.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.29 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is currently 12.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TGLS

About Tecnoglass

(Free Report)

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.