Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 905,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,608 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.97% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $82,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 534.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 20,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 17,664 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 119,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,950,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 107,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,770,000 after purchasing an additional 9,186 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter valued at about $935,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND opened at $95.05 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $85.10 and a 52 week high of $95.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

