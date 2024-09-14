Polar Capital Global Financials (LON:PCFT) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $172.58

Polar Capital Global Financials (LON:PCFT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 172.58 ($2.26) and traded as high as GBX 175.40 ($2.29). Polar Capital Global Financials shares last traded at GBX 175 ($2.29), with a volume of 196,617 shares.

Polar Capital Global Financials Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 172.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 167.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 17.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £531.88 million, a PE ratio of 472.97 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Polar Capital Global Financials alerts:

Polar Capital Global Financials Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from Polar Capital Global Financials’s previous dividend of $2.10. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. Polar Capital Global Financials’s payout ratio is 1,351.35%.

About Polar Capital Global Financials

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Capital Global Financials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Capital Global Financials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.