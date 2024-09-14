Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pool by 68.9% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pool by 232.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Pool by 221.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Pool in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Pool in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on POOL. Stephens cut their price target on Pool from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $305.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $365.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $350.00.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $356.02 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $293.51 and a 1-year high of $422.73. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $343.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $361.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Pool had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 32.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.56%.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

