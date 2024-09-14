Power Integrations’ (POWI) Buy Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $78.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

POWI has been the topic of several other research reports. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.50.

Shares of POWI stock opened at $59.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.84, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.10. Power Integrations has a one year low of $56.63 and a one year high of $89.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.10.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $106.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.02 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 4.86%. Power Integrations’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Power Integrations will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

In other news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $140,169.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,420,144.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $104,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,436 shares in the company, valued at $3,350,905. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $140,169.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,420,144.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,704 shares of company stock worth $255,359 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 69.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Power Integrations during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Power Integrations during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Power Integrations during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 23.5% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

