Premaitha Health (LON:NIPT) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.10

Shares of Premaitha Health PLC (LON:NIPT – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.10 ($0.12) and traded as low as GBX 9.10 ($0.12). Premaitha Health shares last traded at GBX 9.10 ($0.12), with a volume of 1,571,557 shares traded.
Premaitha Health Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 9.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 9.10.
Premaitha Health Company Profile
Premaitha Health PLC, a molecular diagnostic company, develops tests for non-invasive prenatal screening and other applications in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company develops the IONA Test, an in vitro diagnostic non-invasive pre-natal screening test for pregnant women to estimate Down's syndrome, Edward's syndrome, and Patau's syndrome.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Premaitha Health
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for Premaitha Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premaitha Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.