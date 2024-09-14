Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 6,574 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 43.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.0% of Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 11,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 10,025 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 43,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 266,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,312,000 after purchasing an additional 30,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.1 %
JPM opened at $204.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $135.19 and a one year high of $225.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $211.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.80.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.06.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPM
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.