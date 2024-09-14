Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 6,574 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 43.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.0% of Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 11,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 10,025 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 43,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 266,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,312,000 after purchasing an additional 30,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.1 %

JPM opened at $204.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $135.19 and a one year high of $225.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $211.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.