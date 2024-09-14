Princeton National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PNBC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Princeton National Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PNBC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Princeton National Bancorp shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares.

Princeton National Bancorp Stock Down 100.0 %

Princeton National Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Princeton National Bancorp, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously it operated as a holding company for Citizens First National Bank that provided commercial banking and trust services in Illinois. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Princeton, Illinois.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Princeton National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Princeton National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.