Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,085 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Costamare were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Costamare by 197.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,216 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Costamare by 53.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costamare during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Costamare by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,252 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. 58.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CMRE shares. StockNews.com raised Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Costamare from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Costamare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Shares of NYSE CMRE opened at $13.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.56. Costamare Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.54 and a twelve month high of $17.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The shipping company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $515.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.41 million. Costamare had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 13.63%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costamare Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.83%.

