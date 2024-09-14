Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 1,456 Shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Metropolitan Bank were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCB. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 70.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Metropolitan Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Metropolitan Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Metropolitan Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $361,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 11.9% in the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Metropolitan Bank

In other news, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 34,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $1,936,125.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,028,050.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 34,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $1,936,125.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,208 shares in the company, valued at $10,028,050.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Lublin sold 1,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $55,385.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,077 shares in the company, valued at $3,145,513.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.50 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Metropolitan Bank in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Metropolitan Bank from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Metropolitan Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MCB stock opened at $50.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.14. The stock has a market cap of $568.12 million, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $57.69.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $121.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.02 million. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 10.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Metropolitan Bank Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

