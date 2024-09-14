Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 2,941 Shares of Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,355 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Genie Energy were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GNE. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Genie Energy by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,645 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Genie Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $179,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Genie Energy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Genie Energy by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,114 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Genie Energy in the 4th quarter worth $357,000. Institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Genie Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Genie Energy news, CFO Avi Goldin sold 2,300 shares of Genie Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $39,537.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 134,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,632.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Genie Energy Price Performance

Genie Energy stock opened at $17.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 0.09. Genie Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $30.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.87.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $90.70 million during the quarter.

Genie Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

About Genie Energy

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the supply of electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, GRE and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy brokerage and advisory services; markets community solar energy solutions; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.

