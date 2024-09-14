Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $543,000 Stock Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,192 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WSC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 30.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 80.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 15.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $39.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.99 and its 200-day moving average is $40.08. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $33.23 and a one year high of $52.16.

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $604.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WSC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

