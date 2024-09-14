Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $646,000 Holdings in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,633 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in IES were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IES during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IES during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in IES by 252.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in IES by 217.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded IES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

NASDAQ IESC opened at $161.11 on Friday. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.75 and a 12 month high of $196.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.38.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $768.40 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director David B. Gendell sold 10,000 shares of IES stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.26, for a total value of $1,872,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 127,976 shares in the company, valued at $23,964,785.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other IES news, Director David B. Gendell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.26, for a total value of $1,872,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 127,976 shares in the company, valued at $23,964,785.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tracy Mclauchlin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.73, for a total transaction of $883,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,377,347.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,758 shares of company stock valued at $12,444,192 over the last 90 days. 59.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

