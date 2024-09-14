Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $767,000 Stock Holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. F M Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter worth $11,093,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 28,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after buying an additional 9,378 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 9.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 3.1% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,386,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,055,000 after acquiring an additional 101,995 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,084,000 after acquiring an additional 14,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CWST opened at $108.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 348.58, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.58. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.97 and a 52-week high of $108.62.

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $377.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.87 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CWST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.80.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

