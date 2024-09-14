Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 583 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ODFL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $192.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $195.01 and a 200 day moving average of $196.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.99. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.49 and a 52 week high of $227.80.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $6,033,967.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,401,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,146,307.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $6,033,967.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,401,621 shares in the company, valued at $282,146,307.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total transaction of $1,951,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,391,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,602,670.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

