Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 41,696 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 149.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,696 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JD. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,009,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in JD.com by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,210,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $179,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,605 shares during the period. Discerene Group LP lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 66.0% during the first quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 5,554,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $152,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,619 shares during the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the first quarter worth $41,477,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 30.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,821,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $159,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on JD.com from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Macquarie upgraded JD.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded JD.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.93.

NASDAQ:JD opened at $26.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.15. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $35.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.39.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The information services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $8.57. The company had revenue of $291.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.01 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 13.51%. JD.com’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

