Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.83 Million Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,080 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,964,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,061,277,000 after acquiring an additional 600,994 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,782,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,827,347,000 after purchasing an additional 809,605 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,181,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,386,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,274 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,827,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,283,098,000 after buying an additional 393,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $648,540,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EW stock opened at $68.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.13. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.93 and a fifty-two week high of $96.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 22.35%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

EW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.29.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $466,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,659.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $466,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,659.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,843.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,250 shares of company stock worth $1,218,138 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

