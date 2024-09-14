Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 454,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,937,000 after acquiring an additional 110,131 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 184,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,706,000 after purchasing an additional 15,555 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 175,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,147,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 546.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 166,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,835,000 after purchasing an additional 140,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,530,000.

KBE stock opened at $52.04 on Friday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $55.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.50.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

